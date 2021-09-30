Photo Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife warned the public about the importance of keeping bear attractants under close watch again on Thursday afternoon after a bear spent much of the day in a tree in Littleton, Colorado.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the bear spent most of the day sleeping in a tree near Colorado 470 and S. Platte Canyon Road, which is a populated area near Chatfield State Park. Prior to the nap, the bear was spotted snacking on fruit from adjacent apple and peach trees.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends that fruit is picked prior to ripening to prevent attracting bears. The department also recommends that fruit that falls to the ground is picked up instead of being left to rot.

Bears are known for being quite flexible when it comes to their diet, willing to eat anything from meat to plants to trash. Those in bear country should pay careful attention to possible attractants on their property, doing their part to keep bears away.

In 2020, 4,943 reports related to bears were filed with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, leading to 120 bears being euthanized. Euthanization is never the goal of wildlife officials, but is sometimes the result of a bear becoming too comfortable around humans – something that increases the likelihood of a negative human-bear interaction. Keeping food sources away from bears is one thing that can prevent this from happening.

