A black bear died on Wednesday after getting trapped in a parked car in Sevierville, Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
The car was parked outside of a rental cabin when the bear entered it, likely in search of food.
"A wildlife officer says that the car's owner left the cabin in a different vehicle around 10 AM and found the bear dead inside upon returning at 6:45 PM," the post said.
According to the agency, the bear was able to get inside the car by pawing at an unlocked door. The bear may have been in pursuit of food garbage that was left inside the car.
"We believe that heat likely killed the bear as outside temperatures exceeded 95 degrees yesterday meaning the vehicle's interior possibly reached over 140 degrees," officials said.
Bears spend the majority of their day searching for food, and are attracted to easily accessible calories, like those found in garbage.
"Notice the empty soda can and food package on the floorboard. Bears have noses seven times better than a bloodhound and can smell even the faintest odor of food inside a vehicle. Lock your doors, roll up your windows, and never leave food or anything that smells like food inside!" the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said.
For more information on how to bear-proof your home and car visit the CPW website, here.
