The bears are awake in Colorado and one vehicle owner found out the hard way that these powerful animals are willing to get creative as they search for calories.
Photos shared on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Twitter page show the inside of a vehicle was ravaged by a hungry black bear.
"Bears know how to open car doors. There was no food/trash left inside here, but there was lip gloss. Its scent was enough to entice the bear to check it out," CPW said in a tweet on Sunday.
"Keep unwanted guests out of your cars by locking the doors & removing anything with a scent," CPW said.
Bears typically emerge from their dens in mid-March and will remain active until around November, spending the majority of their day looking for food, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
"Most conflicts between people and bears can be traced to easy-to-get-at human food, garbage, pet food, bird seed or other attractants. When people allow bears to find food, a bear’s natural drive to eat can overcome its wariness of humans," CPW said.
For more information on how to bear-proof your home and car visit the CPW website, here.
