On Tuesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers successfully released two bear cubs that they had been raising for more than six months at the Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Del Norte.
The female bear cubs had been at the facility since May, when they were just 15 pounds. They were brought there after being orphaned when a Colorado landowner got charged by their mother, ultimately shooting and killing the animal. The two cubs were found in a nearby tree and trapped by Wildlife Officer Luke Clancy. The cubs were not injured.
While the bears were at the rehabilitation facility, officials attempted to raise them as "hands-off" as possible by staying out of sight and by avoiding almost all contact. Employees even avoided talking around the animals, so that the cubs would not get comfortable or used to being around humans.
The bears developed in a space roughly 1/3 of an acre in size, complete with a raspberry bush and trees to climb. Thanks to supplemented food, the bears weighed about 105 pounds upon their Tuesday release.
They were released together in an aspen grove on National Forest Land in southwest Colorado by Officer Clancey, the same officer that saved them. They have each been equipped with GPS ear tags.
According to officials, there wasn't a lot of snow accumulation where the bears were released and they'll likely den up soon.
"It may have been a sad story to start, but we are hopeful these bears will live a long, healthy life, far away from humans. Good luck out there, little sows," read a statement from Colorado Parks and Wildlife about the release.
