FILE - In this July 31, 2021, file photo provided by Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, is a bear cub that was taken in for treatment to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., after it suffered burns in a California wildfire. Wildlife officials are asking for the public's help in locating the bear cub that escaped from the animal rescue center where he was being treated. The 6-month-old black bear nicknamed "Tamarack" after the fire that burned his paws, escaped his enclosure and managed to tunnel under an electric fence at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, the center said in a statement on Tuesday, Aug. 3. (Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care via AP, File)