A black bear that plunged 55 feet down Seven Falls was euthanized on Sunday in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says the bear struggled to move its back legs after plunging 15 feet down the upper falls, then falling another 40 feet down the sheer face of the waterfall.
Broadmoor Fire Protection District firefighters and the El Paso County Search and Rescue teams assisted in recovering the crippled bear. Crews "hustled up 120 steep stairs" to an overlook scaling steep and slippery canyon walls. They reached the bear after crossing over the falls where they used a pulley system to lower it 12 stories below.
Sad ending for a bear today that fell down a waterfall at #ColoradoSprings' @seven_falls. After @COParksWildlife Officers Cassidy English and Sarah Watson euthanized the crippled bear, the El Paso County Search and Rescue team recovered the remains in dramatic fashion. (1 of 6) pic.twitter.com/YnwrGY2Cl2— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) May 9, 2021
"Part of the El Paso County Search and Rescue team went higher on the stairs to create a pulley system they used to pull the remains across the water and then up and over the railing of the stairways," CPW said in a tweet. "Footing was treacherous and communication impeded by the water's roar."
WATCH the El Paso County Search and Rescue team make the final descent. A post-mortem exam by @COParksWildlife Officers Sarah Watson and Cassidy English found a serious wound and infection on the bear's right side which may have contributed to its stumble down @seven_falls. (7/7) pic.twitter.com/ruTvukYhr9— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) May 10, 2021
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officers Cassidy English and Sarah Watson then "ended its suffering," euthanizing the crippled bear.
The bear was found with a serious wound and infection on its right side which may have contributed to its 55-foot stumble. It weighed about 250 pounds and was estimated to be about three to four years old.
If you encounter a bear or any other wild animal that appears to be sick, injured, or in need of care, please contact your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office.
