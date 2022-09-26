Last week, we published an article that took a look at how fast a bear can run (NOTE: You can't outrun them). This week we're taking a look at how fast they can climb (NOTE: You also can't out-climb them).
For starters, most sources seem to agree that black bears can climb about 100 feet of tree within about 30 seconds (though other estimates claim they're even faster).
This compares to the fastest human climbers that can tackle a roughly 50-foot speed climbing route in about five to six seconds or in another case, a ladder climber that can scale four stories in less than 15 seconds.
While that might make it seem that some humans could out-climb a bear, on a random tree with unpredictable holds, it seems very unlikely.
Plus, video footage seems to show that a bear's 30-second time to tackle 100 feet of tree is a vast underestimate. The footage below clearly shows a bear moving much faster than that.
If you encounter a black bear in the wild, don't attempt to run or climb to get away, as both of these strategies will likely fail. Instead, make yourself large and slowly back away from the animal. Black bear attacks on humans are rare, but can occur when the animal feels threatened or is very desperate for food.
