Here's your weekly reminder to keep all windows and doors locked on vehicles and homes while you're in bear country. Bears are pretty good at getting into places they're not supposed to be and that creates a dangerous situation for the people involved and for the bear.
As reported by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region branch, a bear got into a truck in South Park today, destroying pretty much everything in the vehicle. Images from the scene show the bear inside the vehicle and the aftermath that was left behind.
Unfortunately, the initial report from Colorado Parks and Wildlife didn't mention how the bear got out of the truck, nor what happened to the bear after the incident.
Sadly, many incidents like this result in the bear's death – especially if the bear is a repeat offender.
Also reported today, was the case of another bear being euthanized in Steamboat Springs after entering a home and trying to enter several others. It was the third bear this month to be euthanized in the Steamboat Springs area, with a human food source involved in each case.
Colorado is bear country. Be bear aware and help prevent the death of the next bear. Don't do anything that might teach a bear to learn to turn to humans for food. Keep trash cans, doors, and windows secure and if you see a bear, keep your distance.
(1) comment
Here we go again. If people want to infringe on Bear habitat then they should be prepared to suffer any consequences. Not the bear!!!! People have brains. Use them.
