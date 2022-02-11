Believe it or not, one deadly aspect of a snow storm doesn't require huge snowfall to create a dangerous scenario.
During the days surrounding a snowstorm, shoveling snow may be the most dangerous thing you do, with some studies suggesting that the winter-time chore can sometimes result in heart attacks.
According to the National Safety Council, snow shoveling is responsible for around 100 deaths in the U.S. every year and many more heart-related medical events.
"Sudden exertion, like moving hundreds of pounds of snow after being sedentary for several months, can put a big strain on the heart. Pushing a heavy snow blower also can cause injury," a report from the council said.
A 2020 study by the American Heart Association reported the cardiac demands associated with shoveling snow are similar to intense cardio.
"Snow shoveling has repeatedly been associated with increased cardiovascular events soon after major snowstorms probably because it can elicit higher rate-pressure products than maximal treadmill testing and is often performed by unfit individuals with known or occult CAD [coronary artery disease]," the study said.
Another report from Harvard Medical School claims that a lack of regular exercise could be the cause to cardiac events related to snow shoveling.
"Picking up a shovel and moving hundreds of pounds of snow, particularly after doing nothing physical for several months, can put a big strain on the heart. Pushing a heavy snow blower can do the same thing," the report said.
Cold temps can also contribute to dangerous conditions, by boosting blood pressure and increasing the risk for blood clots, according to the report.
With Colorado being one of the snowiest states in the country, it's important to know how to shovel safely. The Harvard Health Publishing team from Harvard Medical School has offered the following tips:
- Warm up your muscles before starting.
- Shovel many light loads instead of fewer heavy ones.
- Take frequent breaks.
- Drink plenty of water.
- Don’t feel that you need to clear every speck of snow from your property.
- Head indoors right away if your chest starts hurting, you feel lightheaded or short of breath, your heart starts racing, or some other physical change makes you nervous. If you think you are having a heart attack, call 911 or your local emergency number.
