The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of a wildland fire on Blodgett Peak that was first reported at around 5 AM this morning.
CSFD reported that the fire was still under an acre in size at 8 AM, though they later issued a pre-evacuation order for a small area at 10:40 AM. The pre-evacuation area includes the space west of Woodman Road off of Blodgett Drive.
#BlodgettPeakFire 1403-1408 hrs MST pic.twitter.com/Vr0RU8r1v1— PBIII (Pete)🎄 (@PB3III) December 22, 2021
"This is a PRE EVACUATION notice. Gather necessary items and be READY to leave at any time," read the notification.
A report from KRDO's Natalie Haddad lists the following areas as under pre-evacuation notice: Blodgett Peak Drive, Richfield Drive, Ryewood Trail, Ryegrass Trail, Terrapin Trail, Cherrystone Way, Sibari Court, and Angelstone Point.
At last report, 24 firefighters from multiple agencies were on the scene.
An initial attempt was made to get crews to the blaze via ATVs, though rugged terrain forced these vehicles to stop roughly a mile away. Crews had to hike in after that.
Authorities have also also reached out to the public to tell them to ground their drones after multiple civilian drones were spotted in the area.
"If you fly, we can't," wrote the Colorado Springs Fire Department Public Information Officer about the situation.
When drones are in the air, it means firefighting aircraft must be grounded. Aerial assistance has reportedly been requested.
Blodgett Peak, located a mile south of the Air Force Academy, is a popular recreation site in Colorado Springs.
"This is a challenging hike due to the vast amounts of loose gravel piled up on steep hillsides making it particularly slick and at points," reads the AllTrails description of the peak-summiting trail at the spot.
Fire weather conditions in the area are considered dangerous today, according to the National Weather Service.
This is a developing story. Find up-to-date information from the CSFD Public Information Officer here.
