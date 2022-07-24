Powerful storms are expected to impact Colorado's burn scar areas on Sunday, bringing an increased potential for flash flooding and mudslides. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a 'Flood Warning' and 'Flash Flood Watch' for several burn scar areas and other regions across the state.
The warning is in effect for the East Troublesome, Cameron Peak, Williams Fork, Calwood, and Mullen burn scars in North Central Colorado between 11 AM and midnight on Thursday.
"Heavy rainfall of 1 to 1.5 inches in 20-30 minutes will be possible with the strongest thunderstorms. Residents in and immediately next to recent burn scars should prepare for potential flooding impacts, including flash flooding of low lying areas, small streams and canyons, and debris flows," NWS said.
The graph below shows the hour-by-hour flood threat over these areas:
A 'Flood Watch' was also issued for the Palmer Divide and plains of east central Colorado, including eastern Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln, and Washington counties.
"Stronger thunderstorms will develop late this afternoon and move slowly east across the area. Torrential rainfall can be expected from the strongest thunderstorms, with 2-3 inch amounts in an hour or less," the service said.
Never drive through flooded roadways. Avoid flooding-prone areas including canyons, rivers, and burn scars, before, during, and after rainfall. Get the latest on the forecast with the National Weather Service. Check cotrip.org for closures and delays on highways and roads across the state.
"Be ready to act and move to higher ground should a Flash Flood Warning be issued for your location," the NWS said.
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.