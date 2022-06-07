Another round of severe thunderstorms is expected to pass through Colorado on Tuesday afternoon with potential to bring baseball-size hail, gusty winds, and an isolated tornado, according to the National Weather Service.
General storminess will start to develop over the central mountains around noon, with this storminess intensifying as the stormy weather moves further east.
Mapping from the National Weather Service shows that the most severe weather will be found in the far northeast corner of the state, though weather could become dangerous along much of the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains region.
Severe weather threats along the northern Front Range are present in Castle Rock, Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins, and beyond (see map below). Hail up to two inches in diameter and strong winds are expected between 2 PM and 8 PM in this part of the state.
The most severe weather in the Eastern Plains region is expected to hit from 2 PM until 10 PM. The southeast corner of the state is also expected to experience extreme weather, with baseball-size hail being a risk.
"Considerable uncertainty to how storms evolve, so stay weather aware today and have multiple ways to get warnings," NWS said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, weather along the Western Slope is calm and hot.
For updates, check out the National Weather Service website.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.