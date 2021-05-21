Baseball-size hail could fall today in Colorado, according to a report from the head meteorologist at Denver & Front Range Weather. Kody Wilson's Friday morning report references the baseball-size hail that fell on Thursday in Weld County, indicating that more hail and strong winds are on the way. Wilson's report also calls for the possibility of a tornado, with weather maps showing that the eastern and northeastern portions of the state will likely get hit the hardest (see that full report here).
According to the National Weather Service, the storms are expected to start forming during the late afternoon and into the evening over eastern Colorado. While the National Weather Service has limited their hail prediction to golf ball-size, which is about 1.75 inches compared to a baseball at 2.75 inches, the service also calls for 70 mile per hour winds. As can be imagined, large hail and powerful wind can create a dangerous situation, especially for those traveling.
Limited moisture west of the Eastern Plains will likely keep the weather more tame in that direction.
According to the National Weather Service, Saturday is expected to be a bit stormy on the Front Range and Eastern Plains with the possibility of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Hail, wind, and tornadoes will be the key threats during this time. Another chance of stormy weather will be present on Sunday.
