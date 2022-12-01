A shocking video captured by a 12-year-old in Utah's Kane Creek Canyon shows a BASE jumper collide with the side of 'Tombstone cliff' moments before his chute gets stuck on a small ledge. The jumper is left dangling an estimated 100 feet off the ground as a result.
According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, the collision left the jumper unconscious. Once search and rescue arrived at the scene, they climbed up to the jumper, lowering him to the ground and calling for an air evacuation.
Family captures #BASEjumper in #Moab hitting cliff, then dangling high above the ground after his chute catches on rocks. Grand County SAR had to climb up to rescue him, but they tell me he survived! #utah #ut (📸Baron Edwards) pic.twitter.com/3pDmbA6eeo— Lauren Steinbrecher (@LaurenSnews) November 30, 2022
It was also reported that no cell phone service was present in the area to call for help immediately. This is a good example of why it's important to bring along a Garmin inReach device, or something like it, to maintain a line of communication while in the wilderness – whether you're the BASE jumper or a bystander that happens to see the accident take place.
BASE jumping is similar to skydiving, but involves jumping off of buildings (B), antennas (A), spans (S) such as bridges, or Earth (E), which includes cliffs. This means a much lower jump and much less time to solve any issues, leading to a much higher rate of injury and death when compared to normal skydiving.
Kane Creek Canyon is located in Eastern Utah, near Moab.
I've never done this, but most times I've watched others do it in at least pairs if not a group of jumpers. And that did not appear to be an acceptable location to be jumping from. I jumped out of planes in the 82nd and know well that making sure that chute is fully and properly open is the first and most critical thing you do after jumping, even with the static line that opened it. And in his case something he was trying to do both simultaneously with a lot less than the 1250' that we had.
Good thing that someone was watching the parachutist as he bounced into the cliff.
