A new type of skiing experience is coming to Colorado, centered around a high-elevation 'base camp' atmosphere the provides convenient access to 'world-class' backcountry skiing.
Located above Telluride Ski Resort, Bridal Veil Backcountry Ski Camp offers clients heated tents and catered meals at 12,500 feet.
Their three-day, two-night trips are all about skiing, capable of hosting up to eight people with one or two guides.
"These trips are for the experienced backcountry skier or rider who is considering an Alaska Range Ski Camp trip, skiing Denali, heading to Chamonix, or has any other expedition-oriented goals. While it may lack the glaciated terrain of those areas, the stunning basin of Upper Bridal Veil Basin provides an excellent backdrop to test your skills as a skier and mountaineer, and provides altitude experience as you’ll be sleeping at 12,500 feet," reads the company website about the experience.
Pricing can be as low as $925 per person with a group of eight, with a one-on-one guided experience being the most expensive offering at $2,748. While prices don't include a Telluride Ski Resort lift ticket that's required to access the backcountry gate that leads to Upper Bridal Veil Basin, it does include avalanche rescue equipment. Additional backcountry gear rentals are also available.
As an added bonus, winter camping in the high-elevation basin typically means one of the best stargazing views around. And don't worry about getting too cold – tents used are double-walled 'Arctic Oven Tents', each on an insulated wooden platform. Cots are used and down-filled sleeping bags are provided.
Hosted by a company called Mountain Trip that was started in 1973, the first date being offered for this experience is February 18.
Find more information about Bridal Veil Backcountry Ski Camp here.
Eat the Rich.
