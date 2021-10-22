If you've heard of Dave Portnoy or Barstool Sports, there's a good chance you know the phrase – "One bite, everyone knows the rules." If you're not familiar with the brand, one thing you should know is that Portnoy has made big waves in the pizza world by giving candid reviews at well-known stops for 'za around the country.
On a recent trip to Denver, Portnoy made a stop at White Pie, according to a post by the restaurant on Instagram. According to the restaurant, he ordered a "Mootz" pie, also known as "The Mootzy."
As is standard for Portnoy, this pie is fairly basic – the way he likes it so that he can give a fair review from stop to stop. It's topped with a house red sauce, "mootz" (AKA mozzarella), basil, and pecorino romano.
While a review of Portnoy's White Pie experience has yet to be posted on the various Barstool Sports' online channels, be on the lookout for it in upcoming days.
Inspired by New Haven, Connecticut pizza parlors, White Pie has quickly become a favorite in Colorado over the past few years, with locations in both Denver and Colorado Springs. The Denver spot that Portnoy stopped at has a 4.5 of 5 star rating on Yelp, with more than 300 glowing reviews.
Find out more about White Pie on their website here.
