Image: Boulder County Sheriff's Office

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, an early fire destroyed a barn in unincorporated Boulder County on the morning of January 18.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office deputies and fire personnel responded to the scene of a fire in the 4700 block of Highland Drive at about 8:02 AM. Once there, they discovered a barn was fully engulfed in flames.

Thankfully, the barn was not being used to house animals at the time. No animals or humans were reported to be injured and the fire was contained quickly, resulting in no evacuations. A nearby storage shed was damaged due to excessive heat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Responding agencies included: Lyons Fire, Lefthand Fire, Hygiene Fire, Boulder Rural Fire, Mountain View Fire, Pinewood Springs Fire, Boulder Mountain Fire, American Medical Response, Boulder Emergency Squad, MAFIT, and the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

Spencer McKee

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

