Preston Powel, 36, was arrested on Monday after allegedly robbing two banks on the same street in Westminster, Colorado, according to the Westminster Police Department.
Officers responded to a call regarding a potential robbery at the TCF bank on the 7200 block of Federal Boulevard at about 1:15 PM on Monday.
By the time officers arrived in the area, they were advised of a second bank robbery happening at the Wells Fargo on the 7400 block of the same street, police said.
Officers caught up with the suspect at the Wells Fargo bank where he was arrested and charged with robbery and theft for stealing between $20,000 and $100,000.
Powell was taken to the the Adams County Detention facility.
Got to know when to fold them, gotta know when to walk away and when to run.
