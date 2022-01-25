After a yearlong hiatus due to COVID-19 cancelations, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is coming back to Breckenridge in 2022.
"From the over 400 films entered into the annual Festival, BOEC has hand-picked two distinct lineups of award-winning films and audience favorites – one for each night – that will be sure to excite even the most reserved outdoor enthusiast," the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center (BOEC) said in a news release on Tuesday.
The two-day festival begins on February 25 and tickets go on sale for $25 for one night or $40 for a two-night bundle on January 29.
"In addition to this exciting lineup of films, the Banff Tour will be offering up door prizes at intermission, while BOEC will also have a selection of prizes on hand from charitable organizations such as Christy Sports, Mountain Outfitters, Krimson Klover, Mammut, Swany, Kari Traa, and much more!" the release said.
The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival first began in Alberta, Canada over 30 years ago. Today, the tour visits 40 countries with an audience of around 550,000 people worldwide, according to the release.
For more information or to purchase tickets visit the BOEC website, here.
