In a video posted to the company Facebook page, the owner of Bandimere Speedway, John Bandimere Jr., announced that the track is set to shut down for potential relocation after 65 years of operation.
The Front Range racetrack destination has been open since 1958 in the area of Hogback Mountain, near Morrison.
Development in the surrounding area was cited as a reason for the shutdown of the location.
The last race weekend is schedule to take place in late October.
Bandimere Speedway has long been a destination for auto enthusiasts, also making headlines for a 'Stop the COVID Chaos' event in 2020.
See a list of events set to take place during the final season at Bandimere Speedway here.
Information about where a new track may be located has not been released. The company has been search for a new location for multiple years.
(1) comment
Figures. Shut it down because a bunch of idiots built too close to it and whined about the noise. So now it can go away so they can develop more city ( without thought of water and where they’re going to get it.) the front range is out of control and the powers that be are thinking it’s a good thing.
