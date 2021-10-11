A new Trails, Open Space, and Parks (TOPS) ballot measure for the Colorado Springs' Special Municipal Election was announced in a news release last week.
The release reported that the city's parks system is estimated to have a $270 million backlog of unfunded needs.
Measure 2C aims to increase the existing tax that supports TOPS from one cent on $10 to two cents on $10 for the next 20 years, which would roughly translate to around $1 more a month per average household, according to the release.
The current TOPS tax passed in 2003 and is set to expire in 2025.
"It has been 24 years since the City asked for a funding increase from taxpayers for trails, open space, and parks," the release read.
Over the past couple decades, the amount of visitors to these spaces has increased along with the growing population. Proponents find 2C necessary in order to maintain TOPS given this increase in visitor traffic.
According to the TOPS website, the tax has made an impact on outdoor recreation in Colorado Springs by preserving more than 7,100 acres of open space in the Pikes Peak region, building 25 parks and updating 41 more, constructing close to 50 miles of urban trails.
“Our trails, parks, and open spaces are vital for our quality of life. I fully support TOPS and encourage our voters this November to do the same," said Mayor of Colorado Springs John Suthers in the release.
The Colorado Springs Municipal Election will take place on November 2.
