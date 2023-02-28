A beloved pair of bald eagles that nest in Standley Lake State Park have officially laid their first egg of the season after tragically losing all of their eaglets in the last two years.
Standley Lake State Park, which is located in unincorporated Jefferson County, is home to several nesting pairs of bald eagles. The two referenced in this article gained public attention in 2016 when the park installed a live animal camera near their nest. This allowed people to observe the eagles without disturbing them.
The mother, known as F420, laid her egg sometime on Sunday afternoon, according to park officials.
"Dad and Mom (F420) take turns incubating the egg at all times until it hatches. The incubation period will last for about 35 days, and then we will keep a lookout for a baby eaglet," the park said in a Facebook post on Monday.
In 2021, the eagles nested on an old, dying tree that eventually collapsed in May of that year. Sadly, the park confirmed that the pair's only offspring of the 2021 season did not survive the fall.
The following year, park officials noticed that F420 was no longer offering food to her pair of eaglets. It was later determined that they both died, for unknown reasons.
If the new eaglet survives the early stage of its life, it will likely leave nest in late June to early July, around 72 after it hatches.
"Both parents take care of the young eagles even after they leave the nest. The young will leave the area sometime before October or November, either on their own or when the parents force them out. The parents remain at Standley Lake year round and spend the Fall and Winter preparing their nest for the next clutch of egg," the city of Westminster said in a post on their website.
