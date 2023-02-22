Benedict Hut in relation to Aspen, Colorado. Map Credit: ©2023 Google Maps.

Fritz Benedict Hut in relation to Aspen, Colorado. Map Credit: ©2023 Google Maps.

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a 53-year-old backcountry skier required rescue after getting injured on February 22.

The skier reached out for help via a Garmin inReach device at about 11:37 AM, which gave rescuers her exact location – about one mile from Benedict Hut on Aspen's Smuggler Mountain.

Rescuers deployed into the field at about 1 PM via snowmobiles, reaching the skier at about 1:19 PM. Rescuers then evacuated the woman via snowmobile, with all parties, including the injured skier's party, reaching the base of the mountain by 1:53 PM.

The skier declined further assistance and left the trailhead in a private vehicle. Details about the skier's injury were not made available.

This case shows the importance of bringing along some sort of GPS communication device when entering the backcountry, with the Garmin inReach being a great option.

If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.