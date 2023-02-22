According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a 53-year-old backcountry skier required rescue after getting injured on February 22.
The skier reached out for help via a Garmin inReach device at about 11:37 AM, which gave rescuers her exact location – about one mile from Benedict Hut on Aspen's Smuggler Mountain.
Rescuers deployed into the field at about 1 PM via snowmobiles, reaching the skier at about 1:19 PM. Rescuers then evacuated the woman via snowmobile, with all parties, including the injured skier's party, reaching the base of the mountain by 1:53 PM.
The skier declined further assistance and left the trailhead in a private vehicle. Details about the skier's injury were not made available.
This case shows the importance of bringing along some sort of GPS communication device when entering the backcountry, with the Garmin inReach being a great option.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
