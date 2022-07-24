A search mission in underway for a missing hiker that was last know to be at Trinity Peaks, near the Weminuche Wilderness in the San Juan National Forest, according to officials from San Juan County.
The missing hiker has been identified as Daniel Lamthach, a 22-year-old from Salt Lake City, Utah. His vehicle was reportedly located on July 17, at the Molas Lake trailhead.
"Through interviews with friends, it is estimated that Daniel planned to hike in the Trinity Peaks area of San Juan National Forest. He did not leave a plan of his trip, or an estimated return date," a news release from county officials said.
Crews from the San Juan County Sheriff Office and San Juan County Search and Rescue team were first alerted to the situation at around 5:55 PM on Thursday evening. The report was made by concerned friends.
Another hiker reportedly found Lamthach's cell phone on the Elk Creek Trail heading towards the Trinity Peaks, on Thursday.
Flight for Life teams initiated an aerial search of the area that evening. It was called off later that night for darkness and cloud cover, but resumed early Friday morning.
A ground search began on Friday as well, but was suspended that afternoon due to storm activity.
"The hiker was lightly prepared for a day hike and seemed not to be prepared for overnight or a long period in the wilderness due to the contents found in his vehicle. Last point of contact with the solo hiker was on Saturday July 16th, 2022," the release said.
“When you are going into the backcountry, especially alone, make sure you have proper gear to stay overnight, carry devices to call for help such as a Garmin InReach or SPOT device, and most importantly communicate your route/trip plan as well as expected return time with someone. Even if you are planning to go on a simple day hike or run and you are a very experienced mountain adventurer, these mountains are rugged and unpredictable. The more we know, the more we can help," said Melissa Flynn Silverton Medical Rescue.STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Hope they find him safe and in good health, prayers are out!! Jess
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.