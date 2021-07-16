The U.S. Forest Service is proposing a fee for overnight permits in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness to address crowds that have reportedly quadrupled in size, opening the public comment period for the next 60 days.
“In the last 10 years, use has nearly quadrupled in this wilderness area, and we are seeing significant overcrowding and environmental damage,” said White River Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams. “The majority of the revenue generated from the fees would be used on-site to manage these areas, which is key to allowing us to reduce resource damage and continue providing high quality recreation opportunities.”
Increased funds would be used to help restore heavily damaged areas, increase ranger presence and public education, improve trail access, and expand the wildlife safety program.
Under the proposal, a $12 per night, per person fee would be charged for an overnight permit for several popular backcountry areas in the Maroon-Bells Snowmass Wilderness.
If approved, the new policy will go into effect in 2022 from May 1 through October 31. Permits will be available on Recreation.gov, which charges an additional processing fee. The processing fee is currently $6.
Reservations are currently required for Conundrum Hot Springs, which is located more than 8 miles from Conundrum Creek Trailhead in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness.
Under the change, the proposed fees would also apply to Crater Lake, Snowmass Lake, Geneva Lake, Capitol Lake, and the Four Pass Loop – a 28-mile loop that climbs four mountain passes that exceed an elevation of 12,000 feet.
The public comment period for overnight permits will be open now through September 15th. For more information on the proposal or to make comments, please visit www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver.
Anyone else griped by the "processing fee" on Recreation.gov? Ran into a situation recently where a campground operator insisted that we had to have a reservation - no walk-ups allowed. With no other options, we had to drive back to town, do the reservation and pay the fee, then drive back to the camping area and check in. Added wasted time, wasted resources, and $6 to our fees. Just add the money to the site reservation ffs!
