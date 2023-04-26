Dubbed the 4th-best 'cultural festival' in the country in the 2023 USA Today's Reader's Choice vote, the Water Lantern Festival tour is set to return to Colorado Springs, with other Colorado events expected and at least one other event already on the calendar.
The Colorado Springs Water Lantern Festival will take place on the night of May 20, with participants sending hundreds of floating lanterns out onto a local body of water – Prospect Lake at Memorial Park.
Tickets include a floating lantern kit, an LED candle, a commemorative drawstring bag, a marker, playing cards, conversation cards, and help to cover water clean-up following the event. Event crew also cleans up other trash at the site during this time. It's also worth noting that lanterns are made of rice paper and wood, considered to be eco-friendly. LED candles are reused.
Tickets for the Colorado Springs event are currently on sale, starting at $26.98, but increasing to $55.99 by the day-of. Doors open for the event at 5:30 PM, with the lantern launch starting at 8:30 PM.
Other upcoming Water Lantern Festival events set to take place in Colorado include one at Boardwalk Park for the Fort Collins and Windsor area on June 17. Grand Junction, Pueblo, and Denver are also expected to have Water Lantern Festival events in 2023, though dates have not been announced.
Learn more about the Water Lantern Festival here.
