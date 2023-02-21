In case you missed it, Forbes recently awarded Colorado Springs' The Broadmoor with a 5-star rating (along with a few other spots), meaning it's one of the best places to stay in the country. One aspect of visiting the Broadmoor is that the resort offers a number of add-on outdoorsy experiences that can give guests an enriching taste of Colorado. This includes a waterfall hike, one of the world's best zipline experiences, and lessons in falconry.
The falconry lessons allow guests (or the general public) to experience "the Sport of Kings." Lessons start with participants seeing the 'mew' – the place where the falcons are housed. A falconer then introduces participants to a number of birds, also providing education on the sport.
A beginner lesson opens the door for interaction with the birds, with the intermediate lesson (which requires recent attendance at a beginner lesson) giving participants the chance to fly a bird under supervision of a falconer.
Don't expect to walk away from these lessons as a professional, but if you're interested in learning more about this unique sport that's practiced in many places around the world, this is a great chance to do it.
The beginner lesson costs $149 and the intermediate lesson costs $199, but they can be purchased together for $285.
Learn more here.
