Don't be fooled by a slight decrease in snowfall during the early afternoon in the Denver metro area – winter weather is expected to get more intense as the day progresses.
A statement from the National Weather Service reads: "It'll be a pretty miserable day on the roads, so avoid travel if it's an option!"
Snowfall is expected to ramp up late afternoon into the evening, making the commute in the Denver metro area and along the Northern Front Range difficult.
A winter storm warning has been issued in the area around Fort Collins, Boulder, and Golden as a result. Snowfall in this area is expected to reach up to 10 to 12 inches through Friday morning.
Residents are advised to follow all traction laws, only traveling when essential. It is also recommended that people check on elderly neighbors and family in this area.
Around four to six inches is expected in Denver. Roads will be slick, with accidents and slow moving traffic likely to impact travel times.
Frigid cold is also expected, as temperatures drop into the single-digits and potentially below zero in the mountains and foothills.
Find live updates about this storm on the National Weather Service, Boulder branch Twitter page.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.