A Thursday morning report from Colorado Parks and Wildlife indicates that the Gageby Creek fire, in the area of John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife Area in southeast Colorado, has reached a size of 4,000 to 4,500 acres. This is a significant step up from the size that was reported on Wednesday, when this blaze was said to be in the range of 1,400 to 1,700 acres. The public is asked to continue to avoid this area.
While closures on the nearby Highway 50 were reinstated yesterday, these closures have since cleared. Be on the lookout for more potential closures today as red flag warning conditions continue, which could lead to increased fire activity.
Fort Lyon was evacuated on Wednesday night as the Gageby Creek fire continued to spread, driven by strong winds. The evacuation order has since been lifted.
Updates on this blaze can be found on the Bent County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
