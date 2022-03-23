According to the National Weather Service, Coloradans in areas currently under high wind warnings "should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches," also staying in low levels of homes and away from windows, if possible. Various wind speed warnings and advisories currently span parts of southern, central, and eastern Colorado, with 'high wind warnings' activated in Colorado Springs, Castle Rock, and Pueblo, among other places.
Winds may reach up to 70 miles per hour in parts of the state, with higher gusts possible. This will likely impact travel, particularly for those operating high-profile vehicles. Travel only if necessary and with extreme caution if in impacted areas. Pedestrians should also be alert, watching for flying debris.
Windy conditions are expected to be present through 5 or 6 PM in most impacted places.
The map below shows where warnings had been activated as of this morning. One area that is expected to be particularly problematic is the I-25 corridor. Note that windy conditions may exist in areas where a 'high wind warning' has not been activated. See the most up-to-date information on the National Weather Service website.
