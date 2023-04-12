According to data from the USDA, there have been 14 cases of avian flu being detected in mammalian species so far in 2023. That being said, it's been roughly a month since a new mammalian infection has been reported.
In total, four mountain lions, two red fox, two bobcat, one black bear, and five striped skunk have postmortemly tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza that has been impacting bird populations around the country. Infection can cause serious illness and death in some cases.
Mammals typical contract the disease by eating infected bird carcasses. Any sort of crossover to humans has proven extremely rare, but has still been enough for officials to warn the public about consuming and handling potentially infected birds.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has mostly impacted domestic chicken populations, resulting in mass cullings and the deaths of millions of birds nationwide.
