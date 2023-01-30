Avalanche danger is still a concern in most of Colorado's mountains as the statewide snowpack stays at a healthy level throughout the state, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).
An avalanche warning is currently in place until 4:30 PM on Monday for the Park Range and Elkhead Mountains. In this region, avalanche risk is considered high (4/5 on the danger scale).
"You can very easily trigger a large and deadly avalanche. Drifting snow will cause avalanches to release spontaneously. Travel in backcountry avalanche terrain is not recommended during this time period," the warning reads.
CAIC has also issued a special advisory for dangerous avalanche potential in the Flat Top Mountains and Rabbit Ears Range through Monday. At the higher elevations in these regions, large avalanches will be possible as westerly winds drift snow into easterly-facing terrain.
"At lower elevations, you can easily trigger an avalanche within recent storm snow that can bury you, especially if it pushes you into depression or tree well," CAIC said.
The current statewide snowpack is 152 percent of the median and another round of big snow is on the way to Colorado. More than 20 inches are expected to fall in the mountains southwest of Montrose in the next 24 hours.
"As a cold front sweeps from north to south through the day and into tonight, bands of high-intensity snowfall driven by strong west-southwest winds will spike the danger near frontal passage. These bands will not set up uniformly across the mountains today, but if it's snowing more than an inch an hour, you can expect dangerous avalanche conditions," wrote the CAIC.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Avalanchers head to Elkhead Mtn ASAP!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.