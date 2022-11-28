Avalanche close-up Photo Credit: nicolamargaret (iStock).

Photo Credit: nicolamargaret (iStock).

 nicolamargaret

According to the National Weather Service, an 'avalanche watch' has been issued for parts of Colorado ahead of a storm that could drop as much as 18 to 24 inches in some parts of the state.

The 'avalanche watch' is currently active in the Park Range, Elk Head Mountains, Flat Top Mountains, Elk Mountains, and West Elk Mountains. The service states that "very dangerous avalanche conditions are expected to develop overnight on Monday and last into Tuesday," with "heavy snow and strong winds" likely to result in natural avalanches. The possibility of human-triggered avalanches will also remain high.

While this watch pertains to avalanche risk set to develop overnight on Monday and into Tuesday, it's worth noting that a slide did close down a mountain pass in the early morning hours of Monday. Loveland Pass was closed for about four hours after a slide in this high elevation terrain.

Current avalanche risk in Colorado ranges from low to moderate, but this incoming snow is expected to heighten that in several key areas. Stay up-to-date with current risk by checking out the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.