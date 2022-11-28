According to the National Weather Service, an 'avalanche watch' has been issued for parts of Colorado ahead of a storm that could drop as much as 18 to 24 inches in some parts of the state.
The 'avalanche watch' is currently active in the Park Range, Elk Head Mountains, Flat Top Mountains, Elk Mountains, and West Elk Mountains. The service states that "very dangerous avalanche conditions are expected to develop overnight on Monday and last into Tuesday," with "heavy snow and strong winds" likely to result in natural avalanches. The possibility of human-triggered avalanches will also remain high.
While this watch pertains to avalanche risk set to develop overnight on Monday and into Tuesday, it's worth noting that a slide did close down a mountain pass in the early morning hours of Monday. Loveland Pass was closed for about four hours after a slide in this high elevation terrain.
Current avalanche risk in Colorado ranges from low to moderate, but this incoming snow is expected to heighten that in several key areas. Stay up-to-date with current risk by checking out the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website.
