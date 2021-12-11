The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Avalanche Warning for the mountains in a Colorado, by request from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).
The special advisory went into effect at 8:00 AM on Saturday and expires at 6:00 PM on Sunday for Steamboat & the Flat Tops, the Front Range, Vail and Summit County, Sawatch, Aspen, Gunnison, Grand Mesa, and the north and south San Juan Zones.
CAIC cited "unusually dangerous" conditions as the reason for the warning.
Following a widespread winter storm system that dumped up to two feet in some areas, snowpack is light and very weak. Paired with strong winds large avalanches could be triggered, according to the service.
"Backcountry travelers should plan to take extra precautions. Use conservative decision making, cautious route finding and careful terrain evaluation," NWS said.
Find updates to this information on the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website.
