The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Avalanche Warning for several regions around Colorado, following a widespread storm system that impacted the state last week.
"Avalanches are possible whenever you find snow on a slope steeper than about 30 degrees. Watch for signs of unstable snow such as recent avalanches, cracking in the snow, and audible collapsing. Avoid traveling on or under similar slopes," according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).
The special advisory will be in effect through Monday night, with very dangerous avalanche conditions developing by Monday morning at the Park, Northern Sawatch and Gore mountain ranges. Vail pass is included in the watch area as well.
The regions that are within the watch area are highlighted in orange in the NWS provided map below.
"The weak, faceted snow near the bottom of the snowpack is widespread throughout Colorado. The differences in conditions across the state are related to how much recent snow and wind an area received and how thick the slab is. The thicker the slab is, the bigger the avalanche you can trigger," the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said in a Facebook post on Sunday.
Remember to always check weather forecasts and avalanche conditions before traveling into the backcountry. You should also have and know how to use an avalanche-rescue transceiver, a probe pole, and shovel.
For more information on avalanche conditions in Colorado, visit the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website. It's also important to pay attention to weather and travel alerts posted by the National Weather Service.
