The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Avalanche Warning for several areas throughout Colorado, by request from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).
The special advisory is in effect from 7 AM until 6 PM on Thursday, for the Aspen, Gunnison, Grand Mesa, North San Juan, and South San Juan zones.
See a map, provided by CAIC, of these zones below:
"Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist in the backcountry. Heavy snow and strong winds will result in natural avalanches. Human triggered avalanches are very likely. Avalanches can break wide and run further than you might expect. You can trigger avalanches from below or from a distance," the service said.
You should always check weather forecasts and avalanche conditions before traveling into the backcountry. You should also have and know how to use an avalanche-rescue transceiver, a probe pole, and shovel.
"Avoid travel on and under all steep slopes. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended," the NWS said.
For more information on avalanche conditions in Colorado, visit the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website. It's also important to pay attention to weather and travel alerts posted by the National Weather Service.
