The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Avalanche Warning for several areas throughout Colorado, by request from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).
The special advisory went into effect at 6 AM on Sunday and will expire at 8 AM on Monday morning for Steamboat and the Flat Tops, the Front Range, Vail and Summit County, Sawatch, and the North San Juan zones.
"Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist in the mountains. Heavy snow and strong winds will result in natural avalanches. Human triggered avalanches are very likely," the service said.
The NWS issued a second avalanche warning for Aspen, Gunnison, and the South San Juan Zones until 8 AM on Monday.
"The avalanche message this morning is pretty simple. Traveling in avalanche terrain is not a good idea today. Please stick to low-angle slopes that are not connected to steeper slopes," the CAIC said in a Facebook post.
"Yesterday there we're numerous near misses involving both avalanche workers and backcountry recreationalists. Avalanches are breaking wider than people expect. A backcountry skier was completely buried near Ophir in the North San Juan zone. They were rescued by their friends, dug out of the snow unconscious, and were fortunately able to ski out under their own power," the organization said.
Visit www.colorado.gov/avalanche for official updates on avalanche conditions throughout the state.
