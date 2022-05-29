An avalanche and rock slide were reported on Mount Meeker in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) at around 9 AM Sunday morning, park officials reported.
Three climbers were potentially involved in the incident, according to witnesses. At 11:08 AM, it was announced that the Rocky Mountain National Park's Search and Rescue Team was deployed to the scene.
At this time, there is no further information regarding the condition of the climbers.
"A temporary flight restriction is in place. Upper Beaver Meadows Road is currently closed in the park for potential continued air operations," officials said in a email.
This is a developing story.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.