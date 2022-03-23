Additional details have emerged about the avalanche that closed US 6 over Loveland Pass in Colorado on Wednesday, including that a vehicle was involved.
According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, northerly winds are responsible for moving snow around Colorado today, aiding in the formation of fresh slabs. While not much fresh snow is present, these slabs are particularly sensitive, often forming on slick crusted snow from previous storms.
The slide that took place on Loveland Pass on Wednesday occurred despite regular avalanche mitigation efforts in the area. The slide was described by officials as a small road-bank that released naturally.
When the slide released, it struck a vehicle. No one was injured and the vehicle has been freed.
Based on images from the scene, it appears as if the slide took place near the top of the pass.
The road has since reopened to traffic, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation map, and is reportedly icy and snow-packed. Winds are present and drivers are urged to proceed with caution.
Avalanche risk in this part of the state is currently rated as a two of five, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
Avalanche concerns are fairly typical along Loveland Pass, with several parts of the road including warnings of the risk. The road reaches an elevation of 11,990 feet, providing access to a number of Summit County resorts for Front Range skiers.
Loveland Pass was previously part of the main route used to travel across Colorado prior to the construction of the Eisenhower–Johnson Tunnels.
Do you know what to do in the very unlikely situation that your vehicle is hit with an avalanche? Read this.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.