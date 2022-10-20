Come winter season and heavy snow in Colorado, risk in the backcountry sees a serious uptick. Avalanche danger is something that all outdoor recreators should closely monitor before and during their adventures, being highly aware of what conditions exist.
For starters, if you're spending time in avalanche terrain, the best call is to take an avalanche safety course. There are multiple levels of courses availible, but a basic course that's offered by Colorado Mountain School is called the AIARE 1 course, lasting three days and costing about $700. That might seem expensive, but it could save your life.
It's also important to be aware of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website. This website features regular updates related to avalanche risk around the state. Don't just check this the night before an adventure, check it on the day of the adventure, too. It's also worth noting that while some regions may show lower avalanche risk, specific terrain hazards can still exist.
On the note of certain terrain hazards, be aware of what to watch out for any time you're entering the backcountry. Even if you're traveling down a fire road that 'seems safe,' realize that avalanches coming down from steep slopes above can be triggered by footsteps below.
Another good call can be to take advantage of free avalanche safety content online. One Youtube Channel to follow is the Colorado Avalanche Information Center page, which features regular updates on risk and educational videos.
The safest bet is to take a course that will teach you how to judge and manage avalanche risk – there's no substitute for that. At a minimum, use avalanche risk forecast tools, like the CAIC website, to determine when risk is present, thus when backcountry travel should be avoided.
Remember, when you enter the backcountry during the winter, you're not just putting yourself at risk. Triggering an avalanche can put everyone in the area at risk, as well as search and rescue teams that get sent to the scene.
Looking to help support local search and rescue teams? Consider purchasing a CORSAR card – it's only 3 bucks.
