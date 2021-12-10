Big snowfall in Colorado has resulted in a massive uptick in avalanche risk on many slopes. According to the National Weather Service, multiple zones are now in the 'high' risk category – level four of five – with most currently under an avalanche watch. This includes six of the westernmost zones, which can be seen on the map below:
In 'red' zones where a high level of avalanche risk is present, very dangerous avalanche conditions exist and travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.
After weeks of little to no snow in the mountains, this big wave is the first time of the snow season where avalanche risk has seen this major of an uptick.
According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the new snow has overloaded the weak snowpack that it landed on, with drifting also present due to heavy winds. With thick new slabs of snow on the existing weaker snowpack, large avalanches can be triggered. Wind-loaded northerly and east-facing slopes are where the highest level of risk will typically be found.
Backcountry travelers should avoid traveling on or under slopes that are steeper than 30 degrees. Safer skiing and riding options will be found on lower angle and southerly-facing slopes, though it remains crucial to be aware of what is above those slopes, as well. Remember, avalanches can be triggered from below or from a distance.
Do not enter Colorado's backcountry terrain, especially when avalanche risk is this high, without proper knowledge of avalanche safety and avalanche safety gear that you know how to use.
Find updates to this information on the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website.
