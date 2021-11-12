Avalanche risk is on the rise in some parts of Colorado, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. As always, never enter Colorado's backcountry without being aware of what conditions are present – in the winter, that means checking the Colorado Avalanche Information Center's risk forecast map.
This week's snowstorm increased risk in the heaviest hit parts of the state, including the northern and central mountains.
The Front Range, Vail and Summit County, Steamboat and the Flat Tops, Aspen, Gunnison, and Sawatch zones are all now rated at the moderate risk level – a two of five. Grand Mesa, the northern and southern San Juan zones, and the Sangre de Cristo zones remain rated at level one risk, which means risk is low, but still present.
See a map of these zones below:
So far this year, 35 avalanches have been reported in Colorado, many of which have occurred in the Loveland Pass area and in the Gunnison zone. That being said, an avalanche has already occurred in every zone, with the exception of the Front Range.
Don't assume that a lagging snowpack means no risk is present. Bring avalanche safety gear (that you know how to properly use) every time and always let someone know where you're headed and when you'll be back.
Here's the link to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website again – bookmark it and always check risk levels before embarking on any snowy backcountry adventure.
