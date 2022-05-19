The most recent report issued by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) states that the upcoming storm (expected to bring up to 31 inches of snow to some areas) will result in an uptick in avalanche risk in some parts of the state.
According to the CAIC, heavy snow on Friday night will result in increased avalanche risk on Saturday in the Northern Mountain region. It's worth noting that other parts of the state are also expecting snow, with any risk update to those regions to be posted on the CAIC website.
The website has also recently warned that the threat of wet avalanches is high due to recently warm nighttime temperatures. With temperatures expected to warm up again following this storm, this risk will persist. The service encourages backcountry users to start their day early, so that they can end their adventure early, before snow warms up.
Just because spring is here doesn't mean avalanche risk goes away. The backcountry can still be an extremely dangerous place where winter conditions can exist. Always check the avalanche report before you go. That can be found here and is updated regularly.
