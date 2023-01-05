According to an update from Rocky Mountain National Park officials, avalanche risk is "considerable" parkwide following several recent days of heavy snow.
Avalanches can be triggered from below a slope or from a distance, making awareness crucial to safety. Slides will likely break wide and run farther than anticipated.
The most recent trail report posted by the park, published on January 3, notes that all trails are snow-covered and icy. Frozen lakes and route-finding can be serious hazards. Trails are not marked in the winter and following tracks in the snow can be dangerous, as this can lead to getting lost. Traction devices are recommended.
Snow is also causing problems in terms of access, with the road to winter parking for Wild Basin currently impassable. Plows are working to reopen this access throughout the day on Thursday.
Find additional updates about avalanche risk in Rocky Mountain National Park here.
