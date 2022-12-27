According to a preliminary report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, a backcountry snowboarder was killed on Monday when an avalanche took place northwest of Berthoud Pass.
At about 1 PM, four backcountry tourers were caught in a large human-triggered slide. The avalanche took place in an area known as Nitro Chutes, which is an east-facing avalanche path at about 11,500 feet.
During the slide, two riders were able to stay on the surface of the snow and debris, while the other two were completely buried.
Though the unburied members were able to use their avalanche transceivers to locate both buried riders, only one of the buried riders was breathing when uncovered. Despite life-saving efforts performed by the party and those on scene, this rider never recovered and was declared deceased.
Deputies with the Grand County Sheriff's Office, as well as Grand County Search and Rescue recovered the body of the victim. Grand County Search and Rescue reported that the deceased person was a 44-year-old male.
This is the first slopesport fatality of the season in Colorado, as well as the first avalanche-related death. Last season, two skiers, one snowboarder, and four snowshoers were killed in avalanches around the Centennial State.
Berthoud Pass is a popular spot for backcountry slopesports, with the paved road providing easy access to the area. This can attract big crowds, as well as a wide range of experience and skill.
The specific 'Nitro Chutes' area has been problematic in the past, recently the site of a dog being buried by an avalanche in January of 2022.
"This is a tragic reminder that you can trigger a dangerous avalanche on many wind-loaded slopes steeper than about 30 degrees," wrote the Colorado Avalanche Information Center about the incident.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center team will visit the site of the accident on Tuesday, aiming to publish a final report soon.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
