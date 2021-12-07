"Avalanche conditions are changing," the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) said in a Facebook post published on Tuesday morning.
The center reports that popular recreation areas that received snow overnight may face a higher risk of avalanche danger.
"In areas that received the most snow in the Vail and Summit County, Sawatch, Aspen, Gunnison, and North San Juan zones, you can trigger avalanches where fresh slabs formed overnight," the center said.
CAIC warns that people are more likely to trigger dangerous avalanches in northwest to northeast facing, steep areas near or above the tree line.
"These aspects harbor the deepest old weak snow. If you find more than about six inches of new or recently wind-drifted snow on these aspects, it's a good idea to find a different place to ride. You can always stick to slopes with a slope angle less than about 30 degrees without steep slopes above you to stay safe," CAIC said.
To get updates on avalanche conditions visit CAIC's website, here.
