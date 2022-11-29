The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has updated their risk map and it depicts a scary situation in Colorado's high country. Several parts of the state should be avoided by backcountry travelers.
The highest level of risk is currently found on peaks in the area of Steamboat Springs, north of Glenwood Springs, and on some peaks of the Aspen area. Backcountry travel in these areas is not recommended.
Meanwhile, an uptick in avalanche risk has taken place around much of the state, including most of the central mountains and those on the northern Front Range. Avalanche risk in much of these regions is now rated as 'considerable' – a 3 of 5 on the risk scale – meaning that extreme caution and expertise is needed by those in these areas.
The National Weather Service 'avalanche warning' remains active through Tuesday in the Park Range, the Elk Head Mountains, the Flat Top Mountains, the Elk Mountains, and the West Elk Mountains. During this time, human triggered avalanches will be very likely and natural avalanches will likely take place.
An increased level of avalanche risk will likely be present following this snowstorm. Find additional updates and details on the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website here.
