With snow in forecast for Colorado over upcoming days, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) is warning of increased avalanche danger over the holiday weekend, according to a Wednesday press release.
“New snow and the holiday weekend will provide a much needed outlet for all sorts of powderhounds, but we also expect HIGH (Level 4 of 5) avalanche danger on Friday,” said the Director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center Ethan Greene in the release.
The first snow system could arrive in Colorado as early as Thursday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with more widespread snow expected on Friday and Saturday. Two-plus feet of snow is expected in some areas, likely to also result in travel concerns on a busy holiday weekend.
"After a dry fall, the snowpack in Colorado is quite weak. Storms in December produced an uptick in avalanche activity. Avalanches are easy to trigger, and many are breaking wider than usual," the release said.
In the last few weeks, more than 200 avalanches have been triggered in Colorado.
CAIC is encouraging anyone who is planning on going to the mountains this weekend to pay attention to the avalanche forecast.
"We recommend people avoid traveling on or under steep snow-covered slopes during periods of high avalanche danger. We want to make sure people get out, have some fun, but get home safe to spend time with their families," Greene said.
Before traveling to the backcountry, it's important to have, and know how to use, an avalanche-rescue transceiver, a probe pole, and shovel.
"If you’re unsure about the conditions, stay on slopes less than 30 degrees steep that are not connected to steeper terrain," the center said. Even on lower-angle slopes, a level of risk can still be present.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.