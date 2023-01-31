According to the US Forest Service, the lower Fish Creek Falls Trail, located in Steamboat Springs, has been closed due to a small avalanche and a risk to public safety.
The Steamboat Springs area has gotten a huge amount of snow in recent days, with avalanche risk in the greater region currently rated as a 3 of 5, meaning extreme caution is needed in many natural areas.
The US Forest Service posted an image showing the current situation on Lower Fish Creek Falls Trail, with the black circle being the bridge, the blue circle being the slide, and the red circle showing potential for another slide.
It is unclear how long this closure will be in place, though presumably, it will last until avalanche risk subsides.
While Fish Creek Falls is most popular as a summer attraction, it can be visited in the winter when open. Winter hiking conditions will exist over the short walk to a key vista. Read more about hiking at this destination in winter here.
(1) comment
We were married on that bridge. 30 years in Steamboat and never heard of an avalanche there. Beautiful place!
