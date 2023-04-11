This image just north of the slide shows vehicles backed up and crews on-site. Photo: CDOT.

This image captured just north of the slide shows vehicles backed up and crews on-site. Photo: CDOT.

According Fraser Winter Park Police Department, Berthoud Pass is currently closed at mile marker 238 after a snow slide came down the mountainside, covering all lanes of travel.

At time of reporting, around 2 PM, Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) personnel were en route to the scene.

Per an update from CDOT, the closure is expected to be lengthy due to the size of the slide and the amount of snow involved.

Find additional updates on the CDOT CoTrip website.

The best alternate route is US 40 to CO 9, south to I-70.

Rie
Rie

Yikes, again? This happened yesterday too.

