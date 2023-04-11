According Fraser Winter Park Police Department, Berthoud Pass is currently closed at mile marker 238 after a snow slide came down the mountainside, covering all lanes of travel.
At time of reporting, around 2 PM, Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) personnel were en route to the scene.
Per an update from CDOT, the closure is expected to be lengthy due to the size of the slide and the amount of snow involved.
Find additional updates on the CDOT CoTrip website.
The best alternate route is US 40 to CO 9, south to I-70.
(1) comment
Yikes, again? This happened yesterday too.
